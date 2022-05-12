Arrows interim coach vying for KZN derby victory

Tshepo Ntsolengoe

As the battle to secure a top-eight finish continues, Golden Arrows interim coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says they will have to work very hard to overcome Royal AM when the two sides meet in the DStv Premiership KwaZulu-Natal derby at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Arrows, who are on ninth place on the league standings with 36 points, are just one point behind eighth placed SuperSport United.

READ ALSO: Pirates will jet off to Nigeria for Confed Cup final, if they reach it

But, Abafana Be’Sthende are facing a Royal AM side that is chasing a top two finish with John Maduka’s charges having enjoyed quite a decent campaign in their first stint in top flight football. Thwihli Thwahla are occupying third place on the table with 45 points and they trail second placed Cape Town City by three points, but Maduka’s troops have one game in hand.

Going into this encounter, Vilakazi knows what to expect from their neighbours and says it will be difficult match having playing to a 0-0 draw in their last meeting.

“Our game against Royal AM is not going to be easy considering the fact that it’s a derby. We played a draw against them in the first round, but it is going to be a different ball game come Saturday because we need three points in order to find ourselves inside the top-eight. So, it is a very serious assignment for us,” said the interim coach, who works alongside Mabhuti Khenyeza.

“We are obviously not playing an easy team, it is going to be difficult, one has to work very hard in order to be victorious on the day. We know we are playing against a side that is very quick, adds numbers going forward to try to create that numerical advantage. They are very good with transition (play) from defence to attack and they do that with flying colours. We need to contain them and try to deal with that. But we have to capitalise on their weaknesses because defensively they are not one of the best.”

Arrows will head into this clash after playing to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants in their last league game, while Royal AM lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United.