PSL announces nominees for end-of-the-season awards

Phakaaathi Reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Thursday announced the list of nominees for the 2021/22 PSL Awards.



ALSO READ: Arthur Zwane hints on another coach coming in at Chiefs



Mamelodi Sundowns’ Andile Jali and Peter Shalulile as well as Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM) will compete for the prestigious 2021/22 PSL Footballer of the Season award.



The DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season category was also dominated by Sundowns with the trio of Jali, Shalulile and Themba Zwane making the top three.



In the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season category, Royal AM’s John Maduka will be up against the Sundowns duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, and Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler.

The MTN8 Last Man Standing will be contested by Jali, Shalulile and Surprise Ralani, who has since joined Sundowns but received his nomination for his performances for Cape Town City earlier in the season.

For the Nedbank Cup categories, the University of Pretoria pair of Keegan Allan and Luvuyo Phewa, and Royal AM’s Mfundo Thikazi have been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament while Andile Jali, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns) and King Ndlovu (Marumo Gallants) will be vying for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament prize.

Youngsters Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates and Mduduzi Shabalala from Kaizer Chiefs are the two nominees for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of The Season category.

The virtual awards ceremony will be held on Sunday at 7pm and will be live on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC.