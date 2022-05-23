Sundowns finish off with a win despite Royal AM scare

Ntokozo Gumede

Royal AM came close to spoiling Mamelodi Sundowns’ party at the Chatsworth Stadium on Monday afternoon as they gave DStv Premiership champions a run for their money, but ended up losing 3-2.

ALSO READ: Sundowns players down with flu ahead of Royal AM tie

The result put a dent in Royal AM’s own bid to finish second in the Premiership table – they must now beat Orlando Pirates on Friday to overtake Cape Town City and grab a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

The champions made four changes to the team that lined-up in the abandoned match on Saturday as the likes of Andile Jali, Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane and Reyaad Pieterse were among the players affected by a flu tha hit the club. Lyle Lakay, Sphelele Mkhulise, Kennedy Mweene and Gaston Sirino were the players called into duty and it was Sirino who got the opener in the 13th minute.

Downs’ coaches might find themselves with a lack of personnel in the Nedbank Cup final against Marumo Gallants this Saturday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Teboho Mokoena got himself booked in the 29th minute and that caution means he is suspended for the final.

While Masandawana got the goal in the opening half, most chances fell to the hosts, but they fluffed all of them as they did not do much to threaten Mweene. In the 26th minute Mxolisi Macuphu found himself in a great position, but was dispossessed before he could fire in his shot.

It took Sundowns just three minutes to find their groove in the second stanza and this time, Sirino was the provider as he played a delightful ball to Thabiso Kutumela, who initially looked to supply Peter Shalulile but the Namibian forward was in an offside position and he decided to take matters in his own hands and fired past Nyame to net for the third time in the league this season.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man that was none other than Shalulile. The Namibian international got a goal as he was chasing Collins Mbesuma’s 25-goal PSL-era record. But it was not meant to be for the Downs goal-getter, who could only reach 23 goals this season.

A=t the other end, Mweene made a penalty save in the 69th minute, stopping Victor Letsoalo from 12 yards. But the red-hot striker made amends moments later as he scored from open play to net his 15th goal of the season. Lefa Mogaila continued Royal AM’s fight back with their second goal in the 75th minute, creating a nervy final 15 minutes but the champions held on to their three points as they finished the league on 65 points.