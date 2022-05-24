Lorch inspires Pirates to a big win against Maritzburg

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A spirited Orlando Pirates performance gave their mission for a runners-up finish a big boost after they edged Maritzburg United 4-1 in a DStv Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.



The victory was an overall good team performance, but it was inspired by a Thembinkosi Lorch sterling display, as Pirates climbed up the log to sixth place with 43 points going into their last two games of the season.



Bucs now trail second placed Cape Town City by six points and they will get a chance to close the gap to three by beating Royal AM on Friday.

For Maritzburg, it’s a season the club will like to forget as they missed out on the MTN8 for the second campaign in a row. The Team of Choice finished the 2021/22 campaign in 12th place on the log with 31 points.



Pirates came into this game with a lot of hunger and showed no sign of demoralisation following their Confederation Cup final defeat.



Lorch, who had missed some chances early in the tie, managed to make it 1-0 for the home side in the 21st minute.



The visitors were keen to get an equaliser, but their efforts weren’t fruitful. At the other end, it would be Pirates who celebrated again, as Kwame Peprah made it 2-0 going into half-time.



Nothing much changed in the last half, with Pirates pulling the strings as Maritzburg couldn’t just get their groove going.



Things got worse for the KwaZulu-Natal based side as Deon Hotto made 3-0 thanks to a well timed cross by Lorch. However, three minutes later, Maritzburg responded as Samu pulled one goal back for them.



But, Pirates were not done. Kabelo Dlamini made it 4-1 for the Soweto giants in the 69th minute, with the visitors struggling to contain the Bucs attack.



Pirates went in search for a fifth goal, but they just could not add to the tally.