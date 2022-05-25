Relegated Baroka prepare for life in GladAfrica Championship

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Baroka FC are working on rebuilding their squad as they prepare for life in the GladAfrica Championship following their relegation from the DStv Premiership this season and a number of players are expected to leave the team.

Chairman of the Khurishi Mphahlele confirmed Phakaaathi that a number of players will be leaving the club.



Defender Denwin Farmer, who had a solid season with Bakgaga despite the club’s woes is one of the players who is expected to leave and Mphahlele says the defender is welcomed to leave the club if he wants to, while striker Evidence Makgopa is also likely to leave.

“Well, the players’ contracts end in June and he (Farmer) is welcome to leave the club if he wants to, it is all up to him,” said Mphahlele.

“It is not only him, there are plenty of players whose contracts are ending and they will be leaving, it is all up to them. We won’t stand in anyone’s way and we just need to focus on doing what is best for the team and getting back to the top.”

The Baroka chairman vowed to the club’s supporters that they will fight to get back to the top tier of South African football next season.

“We are in a rebuilding phase now and we just need to prepare thoroughly to make sure that everything is ready by the time the league starts,” he added.

“I want to assure our supporters that we are doing everything that we can to make sure that we have a competitive squad that will fight for the team and do everything in their power to get us back into the DStv Premiership. That’s what we are aiming for. We know that it is difficult down there, but we are going to strive and give our all to make it.”

Baroka are one of the teams that put their names in the South African football history books when they reached the 2011 Nedbank Cup semi-finals while they were still playing in the ABC Motsepe League.



The team also won the 2018 Telkom Knockout after beating Orlando Pirates in the final.