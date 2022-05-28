Sundowns seal treble as last minute Morena goal wins them Nedbank Cup

Ntokozo Gumede

Super-sub Thapelo Morena came off the bench to snatch the Nedbank Cup title for Mamelodi Sundowns, beating defending champions Marumo Gallants 2-1 in extra-time.

However, the victory was marred by the ugly side of football as Sundowns supporters stormed into the pitch of the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

That was not the first pitch invasion of the day as after some lukewarm displays from both sides early in the opening half of regulation time, the match was momentarily disrupted by a supporter who intruded the pitch in the 12th minute.

He somehow managed to escape the stewards stationed on the track field and surged onto the pitch and his attention seeking move was met with resounding cheers and applause by those looking on from the stands as the topless and bare-footed supporter was dragged out by security personnel.

Soon after, Gaston Sirino thought he had put his side in front in the 20th minute when he fired in a stunning curler past Washington Arubi.

However, the man in the middle, Masixolele Bambiso, disallowed the goal as the Masandawana man was adjudged to have committed a foul before rattling the back of the net.

In a never say die attitude, Peter Shalulile opened the scoring just three minutes later as he fought for the ball to the bitter end and slotted past Arubi.

Meanwhile, Marumo also had chances of their own with the most threatening one coming from a Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

The Gallants key-man was found by Thato Khiba’s cross from the right, and after positioning himself and keeping the height of his jump just right – it was the execution of the header that let him down as he ballooned his effort way over the bar.

The Brazilian coaches, who were visibly infuriated by some of the decisions of the referee, were forced to make a first half substitution in the 40th minute when defender Brian Onyango could not recover from a foul. Mosa Lebusa was the man sent on to replace the Ugandan.

Like a king walking into a palace full of his subjects, Themba Zwane received one of the most heartwarming welcomes where he was substituted in around the hour mark.

His influence on the game was immediate as he dazzled in skill and flair, creating chances for his teammates.

Dan “Dance ” Malesela can pat himself on the back for making a super substitution in the 76th minute as Junior Dion came on for Lebogang Mabotjta.

The Ivorian needed just three minutes to find the equalizer for Gallants as his goal was, of course, met by plenty of jubilation from the Gallants supporters and bench as the strike took the game into extra time.

Nothing much could separate the sides in extra-time and matters got worse for Malesela’s side as Ndlondlo was sent for a early shower in the latter stages of the game as Downs