Has Klate revealed Pirates’ incoming coach?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Daine Klate may have unintentionally revealed Orlando Pirates’ best kept secret – who their new coach is.

Pirates are expected to make changes in the technical team and a new coach may be hired to replace Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids who were interim co-coaches.

A number of names have been thrown around but Benni McCarthy and Gavin Hunt seem to be favourites with the supporters.

And Klate, who played for Pirates during his playing days, got them excited when he spoke about Benni possibly joining Pirates.

“I have a soft spot for Pirates, if Benni asks me to come, I’ll gladly accept it,” said Klate on Thabiso Mosia’s sports show on SAfm on Tuesday evening.

“This is something we spoke about when we were still playing. I love Pirates, I supported them as a kid and that’s why I ended up playing for them,” added the former SuperSport United winger.

Klate is currently the coach of Chippa United’s DStv Diski Challenge team and he says he still wants to establish himself in the lower levels before graduating into the senior teams.

“We have done well in the MDC by finishing fourth. It’s the highest placed finish for the club. We have qualified for the cup competition. But I’m not ready to move to the first team yet.

“I have a Uefa B (coaching licence), but I still want to work my way up from the bottom.

“The first Coach I call when I need advice is Gavin Hunt. When we get an early red card, I call him and he will give advice on the formation and what to do. He’s motivated me and encouraged me throughout my career.”

Benni played for Pirates before retiring from playing and getting his coaching badges. He has had successful stints with Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC as a coach but was fired from both clubs after misunderstandings with the management.