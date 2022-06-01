We just need to start scoring goals, says Swallows coach Kerr

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Dylan Kerr has realised that Swallows’ good and dominant displays count for nothing when they don’t get the ball into the net.



ALSO READ: Stellies’ Van Rooyen bids farewell to Chiefs-bound Du Preez



Kerr believes that had Swallows converted some of the chances they created, especially in the latter stages of the season, they would not be in the situation they find themselves in right now.

Swallows begin their journey to return to the DStv Premiership against Cape Town All Stars at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have to win. Tuks have already got three points. We have to start positively because we are home,” says Kerr.

“We need to start converting our chances and scoring goals. It’s alright to play good football, creating chances but if you don’t put the ball behind the net then we are not going to be anywhere near being champions of the playoffs.”

University of Pretoria are already top of the three team mini log with three points after beating Igugu leKapa on Sunday.

“I watched the game between Tuks and Cape Town All Stars on Sunday… Tuks had four shots at goal and scored three goals. That’s what football is all about. It is going to be tough because they are an NFD team and we know how they are going to be. They are going to put us under pressure but we will have to manage the ball and play to the best of our ability.

“When they play a top flight team they try harder, they run harder, they tackle harder so if they play another NFD team you get the same-same, but against a Premiership team you don’t know what you will get.

“Sometimes you ask yourself about the NFD teams why they play well against Premiership teams when they should be playing like that every week. But we have good players who can manage the ball better.”