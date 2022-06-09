AmaZulu announce six of 10 players as they ‘build for next season and beyond’

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC have announced that they have signed 10 players as they look to build a strong and competent squad for next season.



Usuthu, who under new management did well in the 2020/21 season, had a bit of a lull last term, finishing in seventh position.

This was after they fired Benni McCarthy who had taken them to second place finish the previous season.



The side also released 15 players at the end of the season including Xola Mlambo, Thabo Qalinge and Luvuyo Memela.

In a statement sent out on Thursday afternoon, Usuthu announced that they had signed 10 players but only listed six, with the rest to be named at a later stage.

The Durban based side also revealed that they had cut down the average age of their squad as they look to build a team who will compete for not ust one season.

“We await the conclusion of a further signing of two players and the promotion of two players from the MDC (DDC) whom we will reveal as soon as it is practicable.

“Once concluded, the average age of the 10 new signings will be 25 years. Incidentally, the average age of the 15 players that AmaZulu let go was 30 years. AmaZulu wants to build the core of the team with the capacity to compete in the forthcoming season and beyond,” said AmaZulu in the statement.

The new players are: Thendo Mukumela, Veluyeke Zulu, Riaan Hanamub, Dumisani Zuma, Augustine Kwem and Gabadinho Mhango.

One of the players who were released by Usuthu, Mulenga has meanwhile challenged his firing at the club and appealed to club president Sandile Zungu to reinstate him.

Mulenga is currently injured and feels the club should have taken care of him until he was fit before firing him.



Phakaaathi, however, understands that the player went AWOL towards the end of the season which is part of the reason he was let go.