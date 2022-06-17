New ‘vibrant’ Gallants coach’s promise to the club fans

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

New Marumo Gallants coach Romain Folz has promised to make the club supporters proud following his appointment as the head coach of the club on Friday.

The French born coach replaces Dan Malesela at the Limpopo based DStv Premiership outfit, who parted ways with Gallants recently.



Folz, who is just 31-years old, joins Gallants having previously coached Botswana based club Township Rollers.



“I am very happy and honoured to join Marumo Gallants F.C. and a league such as the PSL. My first words are for our fans. I can only tell them that all the efforts and work we will put in every single day is for them. We want to make them proud, and I will dedicate all my time and energy to reach that goal,” said Folz.



The Limpopo side is happy with the appointment of Folz and they the French brings in a good track record which will help the team going forward.



“Marumo Gallants F.C. is pleased to announce the appointment of French coach Romain Folz as the club’s new coach. Coach Folz comes with an extensive track record of leading teams abroad, and across Africa, including his previous role at Botswana-based Township Rollers FC,” read the club’s statement.



“The appointment comes following the expiration of outgoing coach Dan Malesela’s contract. After much deliberation, the club opted to bring in coach Folz to lead the team into the next phase of the club’s journey.”



Meanwhile, the club’s chairman Abraham Sello also welcomed the new coach and he is adamant that Folz is the perfect man to take Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to a higher level.



“We welcome coach Romain Folz to the team. He brings an impressive and energetic approach to football that we believe will be great fit for Marumo Gallants,” said the Gallants chairman.