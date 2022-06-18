AmaZulu sign Chiefs linked midfielder

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC have acquired the signature of Bafana Bafana midfielder Ethan Brooks, signing three-years contract, though the club is yet to make an official statement on the signing of the player.

Brooks, who has been a consistent member of Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad, who has been linked with several club’s in the DStv Premiership including Kaizer Chiefs as well as abroad.



Director of the AmaZulu Manzini Zungu went on to popular social media Twitter to post a picture of Brooks along with his family signing a contract that sees him make a switch from TS Galaxy to the KwaZulu-Natal based club next season.



“Just can’t wait for uSuthuTogether next season kuyodela umakhasana @AmaZuluFootball nasi,”wrote the Usuthu director on his official Twitter account, translated to “just can’t wait for uSuthuTogether next season, we will put up a big fight next season for real.”



The midfielder leaves the Rockets having joined the club in 2009, his first professional team from amateur club Panorama FC. Brooks missed the last few games of this past season for Galaxy, with the player said to have sustained a minor injury, which saw him miss out of Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Morocco recently, which the team lost 2-1 away from home.



The 21-yearsbold Brooks becomes the latest signing of AmaZulu, with the club having signed Thendo Mukumela, Veluyeke Zulu, Riaan Hanamub, Dumisani Zuma, Augustine Kwem and Gabadinho Mhango as they look to rebuild their squad ahead of the new season.



The club also released 15 players from the previous campaign, with the likes of former Orlando Pirates stars Luvuyo Memela, Thabo Qalinge, Xola Mlambo and Augustine Mulenga being released.

Another notable player the club released is former Amakhosi player Hendrick Ekstein, who signed with the club after ending his two years stint in Azerbaijan where he played for Sabah FK and Sabail FK.