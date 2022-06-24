How Bobby’s quick thinking stopped Pirates from stealing Doctor Khumalo

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates tried to do a ‘spy two’ on Kaizer Chiefs and steal their highly rated youngster Doctor Khumalo from right under their noses.



ALSO READ: Doctor Khumalo reveals his first salary at Kaizer Chiefs



But quick thinking from the Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung, who was also a youngster back then saved the day.

The story was related by Khumalo himself during an interview with Brian Mathe in the Nedbank Reality Football series.

“They (Pirates) came to a tournament during the December holidays, and we were just visiting and the Pirates officials were there,” said Khumalo. “They had just recruited me, and Bobby went straight to his dad (Kaizer Motaung) and said, ‘No, they want to steal the boy’.

“I was then taken to the Kaizer Chiefs offices and signed to the senior team. When Pirates came to close the deal, it was too late. My dad had signed for me as I was still a minor,” explained Khumalo.

Khumalo’s influence at Amakhosi was so big that when he retired in 2002, his shirt number (No. 15) was retired by the club and has never been used since then.



Asked what this meant to him, he said: “Coming from the development side, they told me about the badge, what it means to play for the club and what it means to have 80 000 fans in the stands. Kaizer Chiefs was like a university back then.”

And wherever Chiefs played, they attracted large crowds. When away, they would have more supporters than the home side on most occasions. And it still happens today by the way.

“The baton was not thrown to us, it was handed over. We are talking about an era that had great players, that had individuals that had stature. Guys that made names for themselves.

“Something that was very appealing to us was the club that we played for and the brand and what it meant. Wherever you go in the country, it looked like you were playing at home. It was pressure, the minute you mess up they won’t forget.”