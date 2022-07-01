Chiefs missing pieces: which areas still need reinforcements?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs did really well to conclude their signings and release the players they no longer needed before going on the break at the end of last season.

ALSO READ: Pirates players and coach nominated for Caf awards

This meant the coach, Arthur Zwane could plan properly knowing which players he would have in his squad.

It is said that a coach must sometimes adjust his style, system and philosophy based on the players he has. And for Zwane it helps that he knew his team before going on the break, if he ever did.

But there is still an issue that the club has not solved. While they did well in releasing Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic who never fitted in the Chiefs style from the onset, and looked really finished last season, they have not been able to find their replacements as yet.

Chiefs only have Ashley Du Preez available as a striker in the team at the moment. While Du Preez proved to be a prospect at Stellenbosch last season, he is just that – a prospect.

If he were to be the go-to man for goals he could break because of Chiefs’ stature. He would need another big striker who can take the pressure and shield him.

But the problem could be solved with rumours flying around that Chiefs have already signed Congolese striker Fiston Mayele. They have also been heavily linked with Ghanaian based Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga.

But by the looks of things, that deal is unlikely to happen as there has been some European clubs who have also shown an interest in the youngster.

Here we look at two other strikers Chiefs could consider to have a complete and competitive squad for next season:

Victor Letsoalo – He has made a name for himself both at Bafana Bafana and Royal AM, scoring some crucial goals. He is already a household name which means the supporters will be really excited to have him in the team and thus be more patient if he does not get off to a flying start. Also, Zwane knows him well and would not need more time to understand how to get the best out of him.

Fagrie Lakay – He recently moved to Egyptian side Pyramids FC where he has been doing quite well and scoring often. Zwane will also not need too much time to understand him.

Sibusiso Vilakazi – Word that Mamelodi Sundowns will release him, if they have not already done. He has not played much in the past few seasons because of injuries, but he is still a quality and class player who can add value to any team.