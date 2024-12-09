Vilakazi still club hunting amidst retirement reports

'He hasn't given up on playing in the Premiership,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Sibusiso Vilakazi has not yet given up on his dreams of returning to the Betway Premiership. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Contrary to reports that former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has hung up his boots, the 34-year-old is still searching for a new club. Vilakazi is doing punditry work for SuperSport TV for Caf Champions League matches and it was thought that he has called time on his career.

The former Bidvest Wits midfielder has been clubless since parting ways with Sekhukhune United at the end of last season. Vilakazi is still training with Betway Premiership side SuperSport United to keep fit. According to a source close to the player, the skilful midfielder is looking for the right fit.

“Look, there have been a number of clubs who have made inquiries about him. Some of them are in the NFD but he wants to take his time before deciding on his next move,” the source said.

“At the end of the day, he hasn’t given up on playing in the premiership as he feels he can still add value. Nothing concrete has come yet and he’s hoping that something will materialise in January.”

Vilakazi made his name at Bidvest Wits before going on to enjoy another successful spell at Sundowns. While on the books of Wits, he was named the Footballers of the Season and Player’s Player of the Year at the 2013-14 Premier Soccer League awards.