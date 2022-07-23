‘I needed his heart,’ says Royal AM boss of Maduka’s departure

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It is clear that Royal AM boss, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was unsettled by her former coach John “Vul’igate” Maduka’s sudden departure from her club.

Maduka resigned from Royal AM while MaMkhize was away in the US on holiday. His departure was approved by Sinky Mnisi who was the chief executive at the time and has since been suspended.

It is understood that MaMkhize was livid upon finding out that Maduka had left without saying goodbye. This was after he had guided her team to a respectable second place in the DStv Premiership.

Maduka has since joined Royal AM’s cross-town rivals Maritzburg United. Royal AM have hired Khabo Zondo and also added Dan Malesela and Abram Nteo as his co-coaches.

Speaking after unveiling Malesela and Nteo and a few players on Friday, MaMkhize admitted she was hurt at learning of Maduka’s move but she has since accepted it.

“I don’t know (why he left). And for me, I always think that the heart is very important. We had a very good relationship,” the Royal AM boss told the media at the club’s village outside Pietermaritzburg.

“As much as he didn’t tell me what happened, if his heart was no longer here then for me it was as good as not right. I needed his heart.”

Earlier this month when Mnisi was asked of Maduka’s unexpected move. This was especially after guiding the side to a Caf Champions League spot, he said he had resigned.

Mnisi however could not provide the reasons for Maduka’s resignation from Royal AM. Following Maduka’s sudden resignation, rumours surfaced that Mnisi had made his stay awkward.

And fuel was added to fire when he then hired Zondo who had not coached at professional level for 13 years. It is believed that this is the reason the club decided to fortify the technical team.