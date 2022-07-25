SuperSport confirm Goss as Williams replacement

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United have acquired the services of Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Ricardo Goss, who they signed on a two-year long loan. Goss is set to be Ronwen Williams’ replacement – the Bafana Bafana captain went to the other side of the capital city last week.

ALSO READ: How Chiefs’ Alexander got Zidane’s nickname

Goss has reunited with his former coach at Bidvest Wits, Gavin Hunt, and under Hunt, the goal-minder will have an opportunity to get some game time and try to get recognition from Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

“I’ve been welcomed warmly. It was an easy transition for me because most of the guys know me and I feel happy being here. I want to try to help the team get some silverware and put up a good fight in the league,” said Goss, who will have to compete with Boalefa Pule and George Chigova for the No.1 jersey.

“The guys are experienced and that is one thing that I am happy about. They have been guiding me and telling me what to do and how things are done here,” he said.

“I was kinda happy that he (Gavin Hunt) wanted me to come here and I was excited because I am going to get some game time and compete for my place. I know his style of play and it will be easier for me to fit into the team like a glove,” he added.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews said it made sense to bring Goss to Matsatsantsa A Pitori where he will find familiar faces in Hunt, Siyabonga Nhlapho and Thulani Hlatshwayo – defenders who he played with during their time with The Students.

“We are very happy to welcome Ricardo to the club for the next two seasons. Our head coach has worked with Ricardo extensively and rates him very highly. We look forward to him contributing to success on the field for us and for him to then be challenging for a place in Bafana Bafana again,” said Matthews in a statement released by the club.