Pirates’ Pule looking for injury-free season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After spending most of the last DStv Premiership campaign on the sidelines due to an injury, Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule is crossing his fingers for an injury-free season in 2022/23.

ALSO READ: Chiefs reserves star thankful for the support he is getting from the fans

The Pirates winger got injured last October, while on international duty with Bafana Bafana ahead of their Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia. It was later revealed that Pule suffered a Grade 3 tear of the quadricep during the warm-up and he was subsequently taken out of the starting line-up.

“It has been a very long time dealing with this injury. It was tough for me, because I wished I could just heal quickly,” said Pule.

“But it took some time in order for me to heal properly. It was not nice being in the stands or watching the guys play from home,” said the winger.

“I feel fresh now and I have been training with the guys. I am fully recovered and I feel good after every training session. So, I just hope that I don’t get any injuries this season, especially a serious one, like the one I had.”

The Free State-born player thanked the Bucs medical team and everyone who was involved in helping him to recover. The 30-year old skilful winger can’t wait for the start of the season.

“I got all the support that I needed during my recovery and I have to thank everyone who was there for me. I is not easy to deal with a long term injury, but everyone at the club was there for me, especially the medical guys who were closely monitoring my progress.

“I am ready for the start of the new season, I want to be there for the team and help in our quest to make things right and to at least lift a trophy this season. We have to fight and I like what I have seen during the pre-season. Everyone has been working really hard to get ready.”