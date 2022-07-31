Sibongiseni Gumbi
Football Writer
3 minute read
31 Jul 2022
12:23 pm
Local Soccer

Bafana Bafana have a new crisis to deal with: Finding quality goalkeepers

Sibongiseni Gumbi

South Africa is slowly seeing a dearth of good goalkeepers, perhaps owing to Itumeleng Khune’s long stay as Bafana No 1.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams who recently changed clubs Photo: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images
The senior men’s national team, Bafana Bafana, have for years had problems up front owing to the dearth of lethal strikers in the local game. But another problem is creeping up on Bafana and the worry is that no one seems to be aware of it. Or simply, no one cares. ALSO READ: Pirates technical staff helping Riveiro to adapt at Bucs While the strike department of the team was loaded with talent during the successful run in the Caf Africa Cup of Nations in 1996, it has since drastically diminished. Bafana have not had a proper and lethal striker for the...

Read more on these topics