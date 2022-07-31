Bafana Bafana have a new crisis to deal with: Finding quality goalkeepers

The senior men’s national team, Bafana Bafana, have for years had problems up front owing to the dearth of lethal strikers in the local game. But another problem is creeping up on Bafana and the worry is that no one seems to be aware of it. Or simply, no one cares. ALSO READ: Pirates technical staff helping Riveiro to adapt at Bucs While the strike department of the team was loaded with talent during the successful run in the Caf Africa Cup of Nations in 1996, it has since drastically diminished. Bafana have not had a proper and lethal striker for the...

The senior men’s national team, Bafana Bafana, have for years had problems up front owing to the dearth of lethal strikers in the local game. But another problem is creeping up on Bafana and the worry is that no one seems to be aware of it. Or simply, no one cares.

While the strike department of the team was loaded with talent during the successful run in the Caf Africa Cup of Nations in 1996, it has since drastically diminished. Bafana have not had a proper and lethal striker for the past 10 years. Katlego Mphela was the last striker who delivered for Bafana.

But, since his retirement no one has taken the baton. And that is why Benni McCarthy’s long standing record of 32 goals for the national team remains unthreatened.

But the other problem is perhaps even more concerning than the lack of proper strikers.

The right understudy

South Africa is slowly seeing a dearth of good goalkeepers, perhaps owing to Itumeleng Khune’s long stay as Bafana No 1.

Finding Khune’s replacement when he fell out of favour at club level and consequently at Bafana level was a little easier, because Ronwen Williams had always been there as an understudy.

But finding Williams’ understudy has been difficult. Currently, AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa is the second in command after Williams at Bafana, but he is also on the wrong side of 30 in terms of age. And he is not a top keeper that you would expect at that level.

Complicating the problem is that of the 16 DStv Premiership teams, only nine use local keepers. But that number could diminish even further next season.

And with Williams moving to Mamelodi Sundowns where he might not get the No 1 spot, Bafana could be thrown into a crisis.

Petersen and Bvuma

There is, however, a silver lining. Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi and this means one of Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma could get the No 1 position.

That is, of course, unless Arthur Zwane prefers the tried and tested Khune and reinstalls him into the team.

Bvuma has previously been picked by Hugo Broos for Bafana even when he was not playing at Chiefs and has been an understudy to Williams, while Petersen was also recently called up to the national team.

There is also TS Galaxy’s Melusi Buthelezi, who was a surprise omission from Broos’ team last time. The 26-year-old has shown signs of being a good keeper for Galaxy and if he continues his exploits next season, could become a worthy candidate for Bafana.

Swallows also used – although sparingly – 24-year-old Sanele Tshabalala, who could become Bafana’s next safe hands in the future.

Below we look at the 16 DStv Premiership teams and the goalkeepers they have in their squads (mostly from last season):

AmaZulu FC: Veli Mothwa (RSA), Olwethu Mzimela (RSA) and Jean-Noel Amonome (Gabon)

Cape Town City: Hugo Marques (Angola), Darren Keet (RSA), Luca Dian-Oliaro (RSA)

Chippa United: Ismael Watenga (Uganda), Sipho Chaine (RSA), Loyd Kazapua (Namibia), Ayanda Mtshali (RSA) and Kwanele Nkabi (RSA)

Golden Arrows: Sfiso Mlungwana (RSA), Nkosingiphile Gumede (RSA) and Siyabonga Mbatha (RSA)

Kaizer Chiefs: Itumeleng Khune (RSA), Bruce Bvuma (RSA) and Brandon Petersen (RSA)

Mamelodi Sundowns: Denis Onyango (Uganda), Ronwen Williams (RSA), Reyaad Pieterse (RSA) and Kennedy Mweene (Zambia)

Maritzburg United: Marcel Engelhadt (Germany), King Ndlovu (RSA), Brylon Pieterse (RSA) and Renaldo Leaner (RSA)

Marumo Gallants: Washington Arubi (Zimbabwe)

Orlando Pirates: Richard Ofori (Ghana), Siyabonga Mpontshana (RSA) and Kopano Thuntsane (RSA)

Richards Bay: Neil Boshoff (RSA), Malcolm Jacobs (RSA), Ayanda Ngwenya (RSA), Ludwe Mpakumpaku (RSA) and Salim Magoola (Uganda)

Royal AM: Marlon Heugh (RSA), Hugo Nyame (Cameroon), and Mondli Mpoto (RSA)

Sekhukhune United: Badra Ali Sangare (Ivory Coast), Toaster Nsabata (Zambia), Ntokozo Mtshweni (RSA) and Rowen van Vuuren (RSA)

Stellenbosch FC: Sage Stephens (RSA), Lee Langedeldt (RSA), Keagan Pool (RSA) and Reid Bombay (RSA)

SuperSport United: Ricardo Goss (RSA), George Chigova (Zimbabwe), Boafela Pule(RSA) and Samukelo Xulu (RSA)

Swallows FC: Thela Ngobeni, Sanele Tshabalala, Thakasani Mbanjwa and Virgil Vries

TS Galaxy: Vasilije Kolak (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Melusi Buthelezi (RSA), and Westen van der Linde (RSA).