Benni in the area: Twitter reacts to McCarthy’s Man United appointment

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Twitter was abuzz on Saturday following news of Benni McCarthy’s appointment as one of the coaches at English Premiership giants Manchester United.

Many South Africans were feeling very proud that the Bafana Bafana legend will be part of one of the biggest clubs in world football.



McCarthy, who was a darling of the beautiful game in SA during his playing days for the national team.



The former Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker still holds the record for the most scored goals at South African senior national men’s team with 31 goals having represented the country 79 times in his career.

“Benni McCarthy being part of the coaching staff at one of the biggest football clubs in the world is MASSIVE. Not only will it be a boost to his career but he’s representing South Africa at a very high level. I’m really proud,” wrote @Lonwabo_Mbuqwa.

“This is great news for Africa, I’ve known Benni McCarthy for some time in the PSL as a coach for AmaZulu FC. Seeing him rise to the PL as part of management is a win for the continent. Congratulations @bennimccarthy17,” said @k_keango.

Some Twitter users were making fun about how McCarthy will be coaching United’s striker Cristiano Ronaldo and that the Portuguese doesn’t know the new coach.

But, a user by the name of @Willz026 reminded everyone who McCarthy is having played quite a huge role in Porto’s Uefa Champioons League triumph under Jose Maurinho back in 2004.

“People making a fuss about CR7 being coached by Benni McCarthy fail to realise that CR7 probably knows very well who Benni is, given that Benni was a star player for Porto when CR7 was still coming up at Lisbon,” @willz206 shared his feelings on McCarthy’s appointment.

McCarthy joins the Red Devils after he parted ways with DStv Premiership side AmaZulu FC in March.