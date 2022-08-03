Riveiro happy with Pirates squad ahead of the new season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

All eyes will be on new Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro when Bucs face Soweto rivals Swallows FC in the opening game of the DStv Premiership season at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the original Soweto derby, Riveiro said he is impressed with the technical level of the Pirates players and he is confident that his team will be ready to deliver when they welcome the Dube Birds.

“The technical level of players is high, so that makes it possible for us as coaches to build the team and do what we expect them to do, that is my impressions so far with South African football,” said the Spanish-born coach.

“We are going day by day (preparing for the start of the season) and at the same time we know that the first fixture is coming and you can be sure that we are going to be prepared (for the match).”

Having gone through pre-season with the team and played some friendly matches, Riveiro seems to be pleased with the squad and he doesn’t think the team needs more personnel to bolster the squad.



Pirates brought in players like Eva Nga, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki and Miguel Timm for the new campaign, while also parted ways with some players.

The Bucs mentor says he has been working with the management and his technical team in finalising the squad and they are certain they have the right players to do the job for them.

“I am happy with the squad, we have been working together with the club management, technical staff. We know we want, we know what we have and we know what we also want in the future. But so far we are happy with the squad that we have. It is full of talent, now it is our job to get the best out of them.”