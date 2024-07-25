WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs launch their 2024/25 season kit

Chiefs are televising their kit launch on their official You Tube channel.

Kaizer Chiefs’ last jersey launch didn’t help win them a trophy. Maybe the new one will have better luck. Pic: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs and sportswear manufacturer Kappa will launch their kit for the new season on Thursday at Naturena, as they hope the new jerseys will help stop them from going a decade without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware.

Amakhosi have brought in well-regarded Tunisian head coach Nasreddine Nabi to lead them into the new campaign, and have just returned from a pre-season camp in Turkey, where they spent three weeks campaigning for the new campaign under a veil of secrecy.

It remains to be seen if this camp has helped to turn Chiefs into a side that can compete for titles, though they will not be playing in the season-opening MTN8, having finished in tenth place in last season’s DStv Premiership.

South Africa’s top flight is now the betway premiership, with the PSL having announced a three-year deal worth about R9000 million with the betting company on Wednesday.

The kit launch starts from 6pm and you can watch it right here: