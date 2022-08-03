‘I am still Royal AM CEO,’ says a hurt Mnisi

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Sinky Mnisi has lashed out at media reports that suggested that he had been suspended at Royal AM, where he is the chief executive.

The veteran football administrator, however, admitted that he has not been with to work a while and will take ‘special leave’ to recuperate.

Mnisi claims that the widespread reports that he had been suspended affected him emotionally and physiologically.

The news on Mnisi’s suspension was broken by Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad in early July. When Royal AM president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was asked about the suspension recently, she could not give a straight answer.

“For the record, all these allegations made against me are factually incorrect. Without substance and malicious,” said Mnisi.

He was speaking at a media conference he had called in his capacity as Royal AM CEO. It has, however, emerged that Royal AM were unaware of the conference.

When called by Newsroom Afrika, MaMkhize dismissed the event as ‘fake news’, something which agitated Mnisi.

“I had high expectations that the president of Royal AM would refute (the suspension claims) and distance herself from these allegations.

“This particularly because some publications had quoted her as the source of the allegations.

“When a question about my alleged suspension was directly posed to her, she did not categorically deny that I was not placed in suspension,” added Mnisi.

“I kept quiet for a long time to allow the president of Royal AM an opportunity to put the record straight regarding the allegations levelled against me in the media.

“However, despite knowing that all that is stated in the media about me is incorrect, she did not take the opportunity to put a stop to it.

“She allowed for my reputation to be tried, found guilty and hanged by the media. I am hurt, offended, humiliated and most of all disappointed, considering the sacrifices, the loyalty and the effort I have had to put in for the success of Royal AM. “

Mnisi further denied making big club decisions without the authorisation of either MaMkhize or her son Andile Mpisane, who is the club’s chairman.

Mnisi claimed that he had documentation which proves the communication he had made with MaMkhize even when she was on holiday overseas.

“Here (he said swinging a pile of documents) is all the evidence of my communication with the president of Royal AM…

“But I will not give it to the media because I don’t want this issue to turn into Muvhango or 7nde Laan,” he said.

Mnisi said he would not be going back to the club anytime soon as he has taken leave to recuperate.

“The events of the past months regarding my alleged suspension, charges (and) dismissal by Royal AM have taken a toll on my reputation.

“I have taken legal advice not to respond to media statements regarding my alleged suspension, charges and dismissal. I decided to wait for the storm to settle and then comprehensively respond once and for all.”