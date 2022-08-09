Chiefs show signs of getting it right as they drub Maritzburg

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Glimpses of the right path that Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane promised his team were on show on Tuesday night, when they beat Maritzburg United 3-0 in a DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs took control of the game from the beginning, with good passing and communication between their players.

The introduction of Lehlogonolo Matlou in midfield also worked well with the former Swallows man influential in Amakhosi’s attacks in the early exchanges.

Matlou was however unlucky to pick up a knee injury which forced him off at half time. But it was not before he had made a meaningful contribution to Chiefs on his debut.

And unlike in their opening game at the weekend, Chiefs were the ones who scored first on Tuesday. It was the fourth minute when new striker Ashely Du Preez pounced on a loose ball inside the Maritzburg box and sent it past King Ndlovu.

This was after some sloppy defending from the visitors who could not clear their lines. Another defensive sloppiness from Maritzburg resulted in Chiefs’ second 20 minutes later.

This time Bongani Makume tried to play from the back but his attempted pass was intercepted. The ball ended up falling kindly for Keagan Dolly to send it into an open net.

Maritzburg tried to find a way back but it was not easy for them. They however got close to finding one back, but perhaps luck was not on their side.

At the start of the second half, Maritzburg coach John Maduka made four changes as he looked for a better performance.

He took off Friday Samu, Tawanda Macheke, Rowen Human and Amadou Soukouna and brought on Karim Kimvuidi, Siboniso Conco, Lelethu Skelem and Genino Palace in their places.

These changes worked in slowing Chiefs’ box entries down but in terms of attack, they were not enough to bring Maritzburg back into the game.

But right at the death, Chiefs found their third through Mduduzi Shabalala, who scored within a few minutes of coming on.

Maritzburg will have to lick their wounds and heal quickly as they have the other Soweto side Swallows FC on Friday. Swallows will be high on confidence having beat Cape Town City 3-2 also on Tuesday afternoon.

Chiefs have a tough one against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns away in Pretoria on Saturday.