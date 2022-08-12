Kaizer Chiefs release Sibusiso Mabiliso

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs have on Friday confirmed that they have parted ways with left back Sibusiso Mabiliso.



Mabiliso’s release comes a day after Chiefs announced the signing of former Cape Town City defender Edmilson Dove, who joined the club on a two-year deal with an option to extend by a further year.



“Kaizer Chiefs and defender Sbusiso Mabiliso have parted ways after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. We thank Sbu for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” read a tweet from Chiefs on Friday afternoon.



The defender joined Chiefs from AmaZulu at the beginning of last season but struggled to cement his place in the Amakhosi starting line-up.



The 23-year-old left back made only six league appearances for Amakhosi in the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season and therefore his release does not come as a major surprise.