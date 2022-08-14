TS Galaxy sign Sundowns forward Makgalwa

Khaya Ndubane

Keletso Makgalwa has joined TS Galaxy on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, the Rockets announced on Sunday.



Keletso’s announcement comes a day after Galaxy confirmed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs forward Bernard Parker on a two-year deal.



“TS Galaxy Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Keletso Makgalwa on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns,” read a tweet from Galaxy.



Makgalwa spent last season on loan at Swallows, but where he made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Dube Birds.



There were talks that he would return to Swallows on a permanent deal this season, but the 25-year-old will now spend this season at the Rockets.