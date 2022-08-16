Pirates’ Timm looks to the future after Chippa loss

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm says they need to put their last result behind them as quickly as possible following the Buccaneers’ loss to Chippa United in a DStv Premiership tie at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Pirates tasted defeat for the first time this season in just their third game of the campaign, having registered one win and a draw before the Chippa clash.



Timm admitted the Buccaneers could do far better than what they displayed against Chippa.



The Soweto giants went down 1-0 to the Chilli Boys, even though Pirates looked the better side, with numerous goal-scoring opportunities created and having enjoyed most of the ball possession.

Chippa scored with only five minutes left of regular time through Abdi Banda to walk away with maximum points in Soweto, their first victory of the season under new head coach Daine Klate.

The Eastern Cape outfit played to a draw in their opening game of the season against Super Sport United before losing 3-1 to Royal AM.

“I don’t have an explanation, really. We had enough chances to win this game comfortably and I think we need to fix it quickly. We have targets for the season and we want to win most of our home games…if we don’t win we must at least take a point,” said the Pirates midfielder.

“So, this is definitely not the direction we should be going and this is not the result that we wanted. There is not enough time to sulk, we look forward to the next game and we need to get over this (loss) quickly.”

The Sea Robbers next meet Royal AM in a tough match away from home tomorrow.

Coming up against Royal will certainly be challenging for the Buccaneers, with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit heading into this clash looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to Stellenbosch FC in their last game.

Royal had a perfect start to the season before their loss to Stellies, with the KwaZulu-Natal club registering two wins, after beating Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.