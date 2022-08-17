Emotional Parker opens up about TS Galaxy move

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward, Bernard Parker’s smile slowly disappeared before he answered a question on joining his new club TS Galaxy.

Parker was announced by Galaxy as their new player over the weekend. This was after Chiefs had released him when his contract ended last season.

Parker was asked what it felt like driving to a new training ground after over 10 years of driving to Naturena every morning.

“Err… today is my first training session here at the Rockets, and it’s err… It’s football. It’s football and it is a decision that I have to get used to,” said Parker who appeared to be in deep thoughts.

“It is a decision that I have to take on strongly with all my might because I feel important here. I have been welcomed warmly by everyone. The players, the technical staff, the management and the fans when I was in Mbombela on the weekend,” added Parker.

He said it happens everywhere that when players are winding down their careers they move to an environment where their contribution will go beyond what they do on the field.

“It is football and I am not the only player in the history of football that has to make such an adjustment. That is why it is called the beautiful game,” explained Parker.

“It is not difficult at all (to adjust). As you have seen in Europe, the players who have played at the top level across the world always go back home (to a smaller team).

“It recently happened with Luis Suares… There are a lot of other players I can mention. But it is actually a grateful one for me in terms of being appreciated.

“The chairman (Tim Sukazi) really appreciates me. He said he values me on and off the field. That is who I have become, an influential player.”