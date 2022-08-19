‘We win and lose together,’ says Dolly on Ngezana’s blunders

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Keagan Dolly says they quickly assured Siyabonga Ngezana that he should just take the lessons and move on after his costly blunders in Kaizer Chiefs’ 4-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

ALSO READ: Peeved Zwane responds to Baxter’s backstabbing claims

Ngezana’s attempted back pass early in the game was intercepted by Gaston Sirino who then slotted it past an advancing Bruce Bvuma.

He also committed a foul that gave Sundowns a penalty a few minutes later which Peter Shalulile converted. Ngezana was substituted at half time.

“It started directly after the game,” says Dolly on what they did to help him overcome the embarrassing situation. “We as players, the coaching staff as well, we assured him that it is part of the game and something he needs to learn from.

“We are there to help each other. This season is about brotherhood, we are all in this together.

“We told him that we win together, and we lose together,” added Dolly.

“When we won against Maritzburg we were all celebrating, and against Sundowns we had to take it together. It is part of football, it is part of our journey.

“We just need to minimise the mistakes and create more chances and score goals,” said Dolly.



Dolly also spoke on his strike partner Khama Billiat who missed a penalty against Sundowns.

“Khama is a strong character. He has been in the game for quite a long time now and I think it was one of those games where he wanted to score to boost his confidence.

“But unfortunately it didn’t go in. I also missed a penalty against Sundowns last season where we could have won the game 2-1.

“But we move on and focus on the next game. We can’t be stuck thinking about what could have happened. We lost a game, we accept it and we move on,” said Dolly who was captain on the day.