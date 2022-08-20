Chiefs’ Frosler to focus on sharpening his shooting skills

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The system that Kaizer Chiefs play under Arthur Zwane allows for wingbacks to overlap when the team attacks and that is why Reeve Frosler often finds himself in front of the opposition’s goals.

But he has admitted that he perhaps needs a change in mindset because as much as he makes good box entries, he has not scored as much.

“It is good for me that I am making those entries into the box,” said Frosler this week. “I obviously need to be more clinical and score. I don’t score often. Maybe

“I need to change my mindset and say, ‘I am not just here to make a pass into the box. I am here to get on the scoresheet’.

“That’s why maybe a change of mindset when it comes to finishing is needed. I need to work on that and after that who knows what can happen,” added Frosler.

He might get those chances again on Saturday evening when Chiefs meet Richards Bay FC in a DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs has not had a dream start that they would have hoped for with two losses and one win in three games so far

“It is still early. We still have a few new players and we are trying to understand each other. We are trying to figure out combinations that we can kick on after that,” says Frosler on their start.

On their opponents on Saturday, he says: “It is difficult because they are a new team. They might be new to the league but they have been together for a long time, since their times in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and do our best. Hopefully we can get the result. The fans have to be patient with us. If they look carefully they will see that there is something that we are working on. We hope we can achieve what we want, and take it from there,” says the Chiefs defender.