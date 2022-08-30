Chiefs to get feel of their MTN8 semi finals opponents in league game

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs will get a trial run against their MTN8 semi finals opponents AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership game this weekend and coach Arthur Zwane is happy with the chance to get a feel for them.

Amakhosi were handed what many feel is an easier draw when they were drawn against AmaZulu on Monday night.

They avoided Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates who will play the other semi final. Responding to the draw, Zwane said there will be no walk in the park.

“I just saw the draw. We just arrived in Joburg. We are playing against AmaZulu and we all know it will not be an easy one,” said Zwane on Monday night.

“They are currently doing very well. They have been winning their league games and they are now through to the semifinals where they play us.”

Chiefs were the only team who needed penalties to win and book their place in the semi finals. They beat Stellenbosch FC 4-3.

Comeback kid, Itumeleng Khune was the hero on the day, saving two kicks in the shootout after the game had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Zwane says Usuthu have a decent team and that they will have to be at their best if they are to make their way to the final and stand a chance of ending a seven year trophy drought.

“Ya, they have assembled a good squad with a good coach and technical staff. It will be a two-legged game that is very difficult for us.

“There are no easy games for that matter because these are knockout games. It will depend on how we approach them and how they respond because we will play them in a league game this weekend.

“We hope that we will do well and go through to the final,” added the Amakhosi mentor. Chiefs host Usuthu at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm.