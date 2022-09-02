Pienaar gets his Uefa Pro Licence, open to local offers 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Steve Pienaar is now a fully qualified coach who holds the highest recognised certification in football coaching – the Uefa Pro Licence.

The former Bafana Bafana captain is now looking for a job and his agent Rob Moore said he would be open to working in South Africa.



The offer, however, according to Moore will have to be really good for them to consider because they want to ensure that even the environment is conducive.

“It is now a matter of waiting for the right opportunity, and seeing what comes… Watching the market and seeing what comes,” said Moore on Metro FM on Wednesday evening.

Moore has also found another former Bafana star Benni McCarthy a job at Manchester United where he is the strikers coach.

McCarthy has however paid his dues as he has worked at Cape Town City and AmaZulu as a head coach in the DStv Premiership before his latest move to Old Trafford.

“We just have to work on that like we did with Benni, and see where the right opportunity comes from.

“If the right opportunity came, he would look at that. In the right and professional environment, yes he would consider that,” said Moore of Pienaar.

With the licence that Pienaar holds, he would be allowed to coach in the Caf Champions League where only a coach who holds a Caf A Licence and Uefa Pro Licence is allowed to sit on the bench for Caf club competitions.

TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi has also publicly called on the Premier Soccer League to also set the Uefa Pro Licence as the minimum requirement for coaches to coach in the DStv Premiership.