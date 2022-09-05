Black Leopards and Baroka trip as race for top flight promotion begins

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Two of the well known names in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Black Leopards and Baroka did not get their dream starts as the race for promotion to the top flight got off last weekend.

Leopards, who played in front of a packed arena at their new stadium in Malamulele, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Hungry Lions. Tshepo Mohlala scored the winner.

Mohlala is the player who Jomo Cosmos had accused Lions of using illegally, claiming they had not cleared him to join another team. Cosmos later withdrew the claim and the case they had instituted with the Premier Soccer League.

Baroka also played their first game at their home venue Global Stadium in Ga-Mphahlele but it was not a good outing.

They lost the game 2-1 to Uthongathi FC who began their life under new coach Simo Dladla on the right note. Baroka, who were relegated from the DStv Premiership last season, are now coached by Vincent Kobola.

Baroka and Leopards have 29 more games to turn things around and get in on the race for a return to the top flight.

Shaun Bartlett’s Spurs came from 1-0 down to draw against Pretoria Callies to avoid defeat in their first game of the season. They were renamed Spurs from Ajax Cape Town last season.

And while Leopards and Baroka started on the wrong note, the division’s new boys had a good start getting wins on match day one.

Casric Stars, who bought Freestate Stars’ status in the Championship, jumped to the top of the standings after their 2-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday.

Goals from Thabang Rakwena and Thulani Mbonani were enough to earn the new side their first three points of the campaign.

NB La Masia also got off to a dream start when they beat JDR Stars 2-0 in their opening game on Friday. La Masia were promoted from the ABC Motsepe League.

Magesi FC, who were also promoted from the Motsepe League, also got a win in their first game where they beat Limpopo provincial rivals Venda Football Academy 1-0.