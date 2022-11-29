Baroka to sack Kobola and appoint varsity football coach

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) varsity football team coach Bushy Moloi is set to be announced as the new coach of Baroka FC, an insider at the Limpopo based Motsepe Foundation Championship club has revealed.

Moloi, who has been TUT men’s football coach for many years is said to have been a preferred coach to take over the reigns at Bakgaga, with the team parting ways with Vincent Kobola.



Bakgaga were relegated from the DStv Premiership to the second tier last season and the club’s board don’t trust that Kobola will help them get back up.

Baroka’s campaign in the Motsepe Championship has been a bad one, with the club having gone on a Fifa break lying in position 13 on the log after 11 games – they have only collected 11 points.

According to a source, they trusted that Kobola would be able to get the team back to the DStv Premiership immediately, but they have now lost all hope in him and they needed to act quickly, hence they went for Moloi.

“Everyone has started to realise that Kobola is struggling and it doesn’t seem like he will be able to get the team back to playing with the big boys. The results have been very poor and I feel sorry for him because this was an opportunity for him to make a name for himself. He was not at training on Monday and that says a lot, I think he is already gone,” said the source.

“Everything is done with coach Bushy, he will be taking charge of the boys and they believe that he has what it takes to get good results. He has done very well in varsity football with TUT and playing in the NFD won’t be much of a struggle for him. If you look at varsity football and the NFD, you will realise that the standard is the same and the pace is very high.”