Former Kaizer Chiefs star joins ABC Motsepe Foundation side

Former Baroka FC and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has joined ABC Motsepe Foundation side Sunrise FC as he looks to revive his ailing football career.



“Sunrise FC is proud to announce the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs, Baroka FC, and Black Leopards midfielder Siphelele Leonard Ntshangase!

“With his wealth of experience and incredible playmaking ability, Ntshangase brings leadership and quality to our squad as we continue our push for promotion in the ABC Motsepe League,” read a statement from the club.



Sunrise is coached by former Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Punch Masenamela.



Ntshangase started his professional career at Black Leopards in 2013. After spending four years with Lidoda Duvha, he joined their Limpopo rivals Baroka FC where he only spent one season before he was snatched by Chiefs in 2018.



His career at Chiefs, however, never lived up to expectations and he was released by Amakhosi in 2021. It was reported at the time that off-field issues derailed his career at his childhood club.



The 31-year-old career nosedived after leaving Chiefs and has never settled at one club for more than a year ever since. He has had stints at Marumo Gallants and Leopards.



It remains to be seen if Ntshangase will regain his form at Sunrise FC and help the team get promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.