Gallants insist Chiefs game will go ahead

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello has insisted that their DStv Premiership game against Kaizer Chiefs will go ahead as planned on Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng.

The Polokwane Municipality went to the Polokwane High Court this week to try and stop the match, as they have a signed agreement with Gallants to play all their home games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

"I am not fighting with the Municipality. The team needs to fundraise, tell me how do I pay my players? I lost good players, quality players because of the issues of finance"@_Marumogallants chairman Ditonkana Abram Sello. pic.twitter.com/SDug6pgRAq — Nathi Kubyane (@Nathaniels15) September 9, 2022

A ruling was expected on Friday, but instead Judge Gerrit Muller stayed the application, saying that the Royal Bafokeng Stadium also needed to be a part of proceedings.

Sello said they would inform the Premier Soccer League of the decision and that he expected Gallants to leave for Phokeng either yesterday evening or this morning.

“The status quo remains, we are getting on with it as a club. There was no decision specifically (on the application). We will have to see which way it goes. We are happy with the outcome, now we have to inform the mother body,” Sello told reporters.

“We are doing as we were doing and carrying on.”

Gallants have had a difficult start to the season on and off the field, without a win in their first six DStv Premiership matches and with French coach Romain Folz resigning before the draw with Swallows FC on September 4, claiming management were trying to influence who he should pick in his team.

Chiefs only have two more points (seven) than Gallants from their opening six matches, though they at least have stability in their coaching department, the club’s ownership seemingly happy to put their faith in Arthur Zwane for the long haul.

Amakhosi will no doubt hope they can capitalise on the instability at Gallants and pick up a third league win of the campaign, though Gallants have also proved hard to beat this season, with five draws and just one loss, to Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs could give another chance tomorrow to new Burundian striker Caleb Bimenyimana, who made his debut in the goalless draw with AmaZulu.

“I was excited to find out I’d be in the squad and when I got to the game I could see how excited the fans were to see me. It made me feel good about the club and its supporters,” Binyemena told the Chiefs website.