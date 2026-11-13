Agent comments on Manqoba Mngqithi links to Kaizer Chiefs

Mngqithi is said to be the leading candidate to replace Fernando da Cruz at Chiefs.

Renowned football agent Mike Makaab has commented on the rumours linking his client Manqoba Mngqithi with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Mngqithi, who is clubless after recently parting ways with Tanzanian side Young Africans (Yanga), has been linked with a move to the Soweto giants.

Chiefs are said to be actively looking for a coach after the recent slump that has them trailing Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points, although they have a game in hand over the Brazilians.

And Mngqithi is said to be the leading candidate to replace Fernando da Cruz at Chiefs.

Makaab, however, has dismissed the rumours, stating that Amakhosi have made no formal approach or official contact regarding Mngqithi.

Speaking to FARPost, Makaab described the speculation as untrue and unfair to Chiefs’ current technical team, noting that unverified rumours undermine the Soweto giants’ current technical bench and create unnecessary pressure on them.

“It’s not true [that Chiefs want to bring in Mngqithi as head coach], and it’s unfair to the current technical staff. You know rumours like this can cause a lot of problems,” said Makaab.

“Coach Manqoba is a top football coach with great experience, and there will always be rumours, but I can tell you that no formal approach has been made by Kaizer Chiefs.”

Chiefs back Da Cruz

Last month, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr threw his weight behind Da Cruz and his coaching staff amid growing pressure from the fans.

“Success in football is rarely defined by a single match or a single competition. It is built through consistency, resilience, and unwavering commitment to a clear sporting strategy,” read a statement issued by Motaung Jr.

“As a Club, we would like to reaffirm our full support for, and confidence in, the Head Coach and the entire technical team.

“They continue to have our trust as they lead the implementation of a football philosophy and development pathway that we firmly believe will bring sustainable success.

“Their professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to improving the team every day remain irreproachable.”