Makhaula set to be offered non-playing role at Orlando Pirates

The 36-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Orlando Pirates have lined up a non-playing role at the club for veteran midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula when he eventually calls time on his playing career, Phakaaathi has learnt.

The 36-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and according to a source, Pirates will not renew it; instead, they will offer him a non-playing role at the club.

“Pirates have already told Makhehlene that his contract will not be renewed. They are hoping that Makhehlene will retire at the end of this season. They will then offer him a role within the club structures,” said the source.

After making 18 appearances in all competitions last season, Makhaula is yet to make an appearance this season. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been preferring players like Simphiwe Selepe and Camren Dansin in his central defensive position.

“The chairman values Makhehlene a lot. Remember when he convinced him not to retire a few seasons ago after that bad injury. He wants Makhehlene to remain with the club, but not as a player. Because let’s be honest, at 36, and with players like Camren Dansin and Simphiwe Selepe doing so well in his position, he won’t have much game time. So, Pirates will definitely release him at the end of the season,” added the source.

Makhaula joined Pirates from AmaZulu in January 2023. The veteran midfielder has also played for Trabzon, Free State Stars and Highlands Park in his long professional career that has lasted for over a decade.