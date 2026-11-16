Sundowns urged to look ahead as Chiefs showdown looms

'In football, you must lose sometimes in order to learn because you don't know what's at the end,' Arendse said.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Wayne Arendse believes the club’s 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup final could prove to be a turning point for the team as they look to put a difficult period behind them.

Sundowns seek bounce back win

The Brazilians went into the FIFA international break on the back of the disappointing defeat and will be eager to return to winning ways when domestic football resumes.

Speaking on the Pitchside Podcast alongside former teammates Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda, Arendse reflected on the importance of learning from setbacks.

Arendse believes the current crop of players can also use their recent disappointment as motivation to achieve greater things. Sundowns will have an opportunity to respond on the pitch when they face Kaizer Chiefs in a blockbuster Carling Knockout semi-final on Saturday.

“In football, you must lose sometimes in order to learn because you don’t know what’s at the end. There might be bigger and better things at the end. For me, that’s how I feel currently,” Arendse said.

“I’m looking further and looking at PSG. People will be talking differently once you win the next game and all of a sudden you are facing PSG and then Sundowns are the best team in the world.”

The former defender also urged the current squad to remain positive, insisting that setbacks can often precede greater achievements, drawing parallels with his own experiences at Chloorkop.

Sundowns suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bidvest Wits in the 2016 MTN8 final, but responded by winning the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup in the same season.

‘There’s always bigger and better’

“Like I said, it was heartbreaking but thereafter, it was bigger and better because we won the Champions League and then we won the Super Cup,” Arendse added.

“We did a lot and things just happened after. That’s why I always say that you don’t always get what you want, but you get what you deserve and it’s like that. I just want to encourage this current group because there’s always bigger and better.”

The Tshwane giants, who currently lead the Betway Premiership standings, also have next month’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup to look forward to.

They will face the winner of the clash between Mexican side Toluca and the Copa Libertadores champions, with Palmeiras and Estudiantes set to contest the South American title later this month.