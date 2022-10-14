Amajita look to down Mozambique and reach Cosafa Cup final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Amajita face defending champions Mozambique in the Under-20 Cosafa Cup semi-finals at Somhlolo Stadium on Friday.



ALSO READ: Shabalala says Amajita gave their all to reach Cosafa Cup semis



After a bad start that saw them lose 2-0 to Malawi in the opening game of Group C, Amajita managed to bounce back by winning 5-2 against Namibia, before thrashing Comoros 4-0 in order to book a space in the semi-finals of the Cosafa Cup.

Ahead of Friday morning’s clash, Amajita coach Vela Khumalo believes they have to do their home-work in order to get past Mozambique, just like they did against Comoros.

“We need to go back and do our home-work on Mozambique. This team is a work in progress and I think we are gaining momentum as the tournament progresses. I am happy with the way things are going,” said Khumalo.

“It is a case of us playing our normal football with the intention of winning, instead of chasing the game with an eye on results elsewhere. In this case we prepared thoroughly and took the game to Comoros. I think we are up for the challenge.”

Khumalo added that they put themselves under a lot of pressure during the start of the competition, but he is just happy that everything went their way at the end.

“It was one of those tricky games (against Comoros) where we were playing for goals. We started the tournament very slowly and put ourselves under unnecessary duress, however we got the result we wanted and we hope we will do well in the next game.”

Amajita and Mozambique meet at 10am.