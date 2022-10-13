Shabalala says Amajita gave their all to reach Cosafa Cup semis

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Amajita star Mduduzi Shabalala’s performance earned him the Man-of-the-Match award in their clash against Mozambique at the Under-20 Cosafa Cup in eSwatini.

With Malawi beating Namibia 5-2 in the other group game, the South Africans had to make sure they don’t concede against the Islanders and score many goals, which they did by winning the match 4-0 at the Mavuso Stadium on Wednesday in eSwatini.

Amajita ended the group phase on top of the log after collecting six points following two wins and one loss. They were level on points with Malawi and Comoros, but they qualified for the semi-finals by virtue of having a better head-to-head- record.

Shabalala said it was vital for Amajita to win the game.

“We knew that we had to do everything to make sure that we win the game with a big score-line, that was important for us. We had to get a good start, but things didn’t seem to go our way in the beginning because we created a lot of chances and didn’t score. But we have to be thankful that we managed to win and qualify for the semi-finals,” said Shabalala.



The Kaizer Chiefs youngster dedicated his Man–of-the-Match award to the Amajita squad.

“This award goes to the whole squad, I think everyone made sure that they give everything to ensure that we progress to the next round.”

Amajita will now face Mozambique in the last four of the tournament at Somhlolo Stadium on Friday, with a victory guaranteeing them a place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.