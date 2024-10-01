AmaZulu axe Martin and his assistant after poor start to season

AmaZulu are expected to announce Vusumuzi Vilakazi as their next head coach.

AmaZulu FC have parted ways with head coach Pablo Franco Martin and his assistant Aitor van Den Brule on Monday night after a poor start to the Betway Premiership season.

Usuthu have had a disappointing start to the new campaign, losing all three opening league matches against Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, and Marumo Gallants.



AmaZulu confirmed the latest coaching changes through a statement on Monday evening.

✍️🏾 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🟢



RE: The departure of Head Coach Pablo Franco Martin and Assistant Aitor van den Brule.#Isagila#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/LGWjcWgyGX — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 30, 2024

“AmaZulu have decided to part ways with head coach Pablo Franco Martin and assistant Aitor van den Brule,” read the club statement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to both Martin and Van den Brule for their contributions during the last 15 months at the helm of the team.



“The dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed and we appreciate all the effort they have put into their roles. We wish them the best in their future endeavours and extend our warmest regards as they move forward in their careers.”



AmaZulu are expected to announce former Chippa United and Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi as their next head coach. Vilakazi is currently the coach of Usuthu’s Diski team.