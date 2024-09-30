Kaizer Chiefs set to widen search for prolific striker

After failing to sign Fiston Mayele during the last transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs are said to have widened their search for a striker to other parts of Africa and South America.

Amakhosi were heavily linked with Mayele and they reportedly tabled an offer for the 30-year-old DR Congo international which was said to have been turned down by Pyramids FC of Egypt.

A source has now revealed that even though Chiefs have not given up on landing Mayele during the January transfer window, Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi has asked the team scouts to scourge the globe and look for a prolific striker.



“Chiefs are still much in the hunt for a new striker. Some agents from the African continent have offered their players to the club, but coach [Nasreddine] Nabi is specific about the type of striker he wants for the club. That’s why Chiefs have widened their search for a striker to other parts of Africa and South America,” said the source.

Chiefs were also linked with Iqraam Rayners before he joined rivals Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC on a multi million deal.

“Nabi was keen on Rayners and when Chiefs enquired about him, they were told that they wanted to keep him, but to everyone’s surprise, he was sold to Sundowns. Maybe the Sundowns’ offer was too good to turn down. These things happen all the time in football.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported Samir Nurkovic wants to return to Chiefs just over two years after leaving the club.



The Serbian striker, who parted ways with Amakhosi at the end of the 2021/22 season after the club decided against renewing his contract, is a free agent after leaving TS Galaxy last month.