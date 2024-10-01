OPINION: Calm heads needed as VAR calls intensify

VAR is needed so that fans can rest easy knowing big errors will be monitored.

There’s no hiding from the fact that officiating in the South African Premier League is poor and that’s me putting it mildly.



Don’t even get me started on the urgent need for VAR because it’s clear that our officials need the assistance of video technology.



If officials that operate in a more professional setup all across Europe have the benefit of replays for clear and obvious errors, then PSL referees who can at best be described as semi-professional definitely need all the help they can get.



Another big issue that’s bubbling under in my opinion is the potential chaos this incompetence from the men in the middle might cause. The aftermath of Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium must be taken seriously before something worse happens. It’s never a good advert for the local game when referees have to be escorted off the pitch under a hail of missiles from the stands.



That’s because fans don’t acknowledge the overall bad standard of refereeing but only complain when it affects their teams. The PSL should throw the rule hook at the host club and individuals that can be identified on television replays.



Another point to highlight is that as much as coaches and players might also be frustrated, they have to exercise caution because their actions have the potential to spark violence. I was personally not surprised to see Amakhosi faithful throwing bottles and anything they could get their hands on at the reigning PSL Referee of the Season Sikhumbuzo Gasa after the game.



At the half-time whistle, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi set the tone of what was to come when he and his bench vented their frustration at Gasa and his assistants. Their actions did have a spillover effect and this must be condemned. Notwithstanding the poor state of officiating, coaches must hold themselves to the highest standard of discipline because they lead from the front.



Football is a game of emotions and those tasked with leadership positions should exercise that responsibility with care. VAR is needed so that fans can rest easy knowing big errors will be monitored but in the meantime, calm heads are needed because this won’t be the last time officials will come under scrutiny.