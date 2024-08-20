Are PSL clubs refusing to sell players to Kaizer Chiefs?

Amakhosi have so far failed to sign some of their reported targets.

Kaizer Chiefs are facing a few roadblocks this transfer window as they try to bolster their squad before the start of the Betway Premiership season.

Amakhosi have so far failed to sign some of their reported targets, with new coach Nasreddine Nabi claiming that clubs are not willing to sell their players to Chiefs.

Chiefs were linked with Elias Mokwana of Sekhukhune United, but the Bafana Bafana winger has since joined Tunisian giants Esperance.



They then tried to sign Khanyisa Mayo from Cape Town City, but he chose to move to Algeria to join CR Belouizdad, with his agent later confirming that the Chiefs were seconds away from signing the Bafana Bafana striker.

“I do know that Chiefs had put down a significant financial offer for Khanyisa, a few moments before we penned our deal to CRB,” said his agent Basia Michaels.

Mayo and Mokwana could be joined in North Africa by another Bafana player in Oswin Appollis, who is said to be joining either Esperance or US Alger of Algeria.

Chiefs also look set to miss out on another target in Asanele Velebayi after failing to meet the transfer fee requested by Cape Town Spurs.



Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou has now ruled out a move away from the club for Velebayi.

“The shop is closed now. We are focusing on our first game of the season against Tuks. if you are not happy with your wife, that doesn’t mean you change a wife every year,” Efstathiou told KickOff.

“Many youngsters would love to have a professional contract and be in the players’ shoes.”

But as reported earlier, Chiefs are closing in on one of their targets and could land Fiston Mayele if Pyramids accept their offer for the DR Congo striker.