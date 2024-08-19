Chiefs table offer for Pyramids striker Mayele

Kaizer Chiefs have tabled an offer to Pyramids for the services of their long-term target Fiston Mayele, Phakaaathi has learned.

Mayele, who has been linked with Chiefs for a long time, is said to be a top target for coach Nasreddine Nabi who wants to be reunited with the striker. The duo worked together at Young Africans (Yanga) before Nabi left to join AS FAR Rabat of Morocco.

Now a source has revealed that Chiefs have tabled an offer for Mayele.



“Coach (Nasreddine) Nabi has made it clear to the Chiefs management that he wants Mayele and now Chiefs have sent an offer to Pyramids. They’re now waiting for Pyramids to accept or reject it,” said the source.

Mayele is said to be keen to come to Chiefs having expressed that he wants to come to South Africa and join Amakhosi.

The DR Congo striker was offered to Amakhosi by his agent before he left Yanga to join Pyramids in Egypt, but Chiefs decided against the move after they reportedly found out that they needed to buy him from Yanga.



According to Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old striker is valued at 60,000 € (just over R11,7 million).

It’s not clear at this stage how much Chiefs offered for Mayele, but what is clear is that the teams are engaged in talks over the striker’s services.



Mayele was amongst the scorers as Pyramids handed JKU of Zanzibar a 6-0 drubbing in a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match at home this past weekend. The DRC striker netted the opening goal.