Aziz Ki to snub Pirates and Sundowns and stay at Yanga?

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and made seven assists for Yanga in the Tanzanian Premier League so far.

Stephane Aziz Ki will snub interest from DStv Premiership giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns and remain with Young Africans (Yanga) SC, according to reports in Tanzania.



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Mvala delighted with clean sheet against Spurs

Following his sterling displays against Sundowns in the two-legged Caf Champions League quarterfinals, Aziz Ki was linked with the Buccaneers and the Brazilians.

Sundowns’ interest in the Burkina Faso star was further fuelled by pictures of him speaking to coach Rulani Mokwena in Dar es Salaam and at Loftus Stadium.

The Burkinabe’s contract with Yanga is set to expire in June, but it seems he is ready to sign a new one.

Aziz Ki told the Citizen in Tanzania that he is happy at Yanga and would like to remain with the club.

“I have no expectations of leaving Yanga at the moment because I have not achieved the goals that brought me here. This club, which I love with all my heart, still owes me, and even money cannot fill the love I have for this club,” said Aziz Ki.

The attacking midfielder also revealed his conversation with Mokwena.

“Rulani told me to improve my playing and I did it during the return leg held in South Africa, where he commended me for that,” commented Aziz Ki.



ALSO READ: Middendorp laments penalty decision against Sundowns

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and made seven assists for Yanga in the Tanzanian Premier League so far.

He came close to scoring the winning goal for Yanga in the second leg against Sundowns, but his goal was disallowed by the VAR. Sundowns went on to win 3-2 on penalties and advanced to the semifinals where they’ll meet Esperance of Tunisia.