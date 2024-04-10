Local Soccer

10 Apr 2024

02:57 pm

Chiefs superfan Machaka slams Amakhosi coaches

'There is nothing on offer,' said Masilo this week in an interview with iDiski TV

Machaka Masilo - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Machaka Masilo is unhappy with his team’s performances. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Machaka Masilo has hammered his favourite club, even suggesting head coach Cavin Johnson and his technical team do not know what they are doing.

“There is nothing on offer,” said Masilo this week in an interview with iDiski TV, after Amakhosi had lost 2-0 to Chippa United in the DStv Premiership in East London on Saturday.

“The trophies are gone, what do you expect as a fan? Nothing. The coming games against SuperSport United and Sundowns, it is difficult to talk about those games.”

‘They look lost’

Amakhosi are going to finish a ninth successive season without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware, and it seems unlikely they will stick with Johnson, after he has failed to turn their fortunes around, since coming in as interim head coach at the end of October.

Machaka criticised Johnson and his technical team for constantly tinkering with the Amakhosi defence.

“There is poor organisation, poor defending, they look lost,” he said.

“Zitha Kwinika is here today, then it is Dillon Solomons, then Edmilson Dove is at number three and Sifiso Hlanti is not there.

“Your defence must look the same, the only thing you should be changing is your midfield or your front line, you must leave the defence alone. Once you change your defence it says a lot about you as a technical team and as a coach.”

