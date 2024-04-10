Middendorp laments penalty decision against Sundowns

Replays showed that the incident happened outside the penalty box.

Cape Town Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp has commented on a controversial penalty incident during the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening.



ALSO READ: Spurs pay the penalty as Sundowns extend lead at the top

Sundowns were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute after Asanele Velebhayi was adjudged to have fouled Peter Shalulile inside the box. Lucas Ribeiro stepped up and converted it.



Replays, however, showed that the incident happened outside the penalty box. And Middendorp does not feel that a penalty should be given.

“I’m quite sure the foul was outside [the box]. I don’t think that you have to give a penalty, but I have to watch it again. I just don’t want to waste my energy anymore. They made the decision at half-time today, let’s just leave it, we have no influence,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV after the game.

Commenting on the game, the German coach believes Spurs had enough chances to at least get a point in the match.

“I said before the game, our experience in the last two games, we had possibilities to score. In the first half I think Ashley [Cupido]had a possibility. In the second half he had an opportunity.

“Of course there was a bit of dominance in the first half, but of course it’s Sundowns. You can’t deny it’s normal, you’re playing Sundowns, you have to give them these moments, but I think a good reaction in the second half. It’s definitely something where we can move on,” commented Middendorp.



ALSO READ: Sundowns ready to fight for Caf Champions League title

“A game like this today, it’s not about reducing the distance to position 15, not a game against Sundowns. we have to be focused, concentrated, put a shift and leave out individual mistakes. I think veryone knows before the penalty, it could have been done differently. Of course, we will have a look at it and see. I think there are seven matches to go. Of course five points to the position we’re targeting, but there’s still a chance.”

Spurs will next face Sekhukhune United away in Polokwane next week Saturday.