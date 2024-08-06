Aziz Ki: Why I chose Yanga over Kaizer Chiefs

“I know they [Kaizer Chiefs] wanted me, but once someone shows you respect [you also respond],” Azi Ki said.

Stephane Aziz Ki awarded man of the match during 2024 Toyota Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Young Africans SC at TOYOTA Stadium in Bloemfontein last month. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Stephane Aziz Ki has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs were interested in his services before he joined Young Africans (Yanga) FC.

The 28-year-old Burkinabe was said to have been offered to Amakhosi before his move to Yanga from Asec Mimosas in 2022.

“I know they [Kaizer Chiefs] wanted me, but once someone shows you respect [you also respond],” Azi Ki told FARPost.



“The president of Yanga came to see me in Berkane. I was playing against RSB Berkane in Morocco. And afterwards, they came to my family to speak with me in front of my family. For me, it’s too much. You want me, and you just call and say, ‘Aziz, I have this offer for you’.

“They came from Dar es Salaam to my family. For me, it’s too much. You can’t find 10 people like that. I appreciate it very much. I was happy with this project, and the way it came, I was ready to come.”

With Chiefs together with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly keen to sign the player during the current transfer period, Aziz Ki has made it clear that he wants to stay at Yanga and finish the “project”.

“Yanga showed me the project. Until now I trust the project, I trust the president. I can say he’s like my father. I can also see the project and the good work. It’s not the moment for me to leave.”



Aziz Ki wins big in Tanzania

Meanwhile, Aziz Ki was the big winner at the Tanzanian Premier League Awards ceremony last Thursday after netting 21 goals for Yanga last season.



The attacking midfielder won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Midfielder of the Season awards.

In addition, he also walked away with the best player of the CRDB Federation Cup award.