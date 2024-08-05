Why Mayo chose CR Belouizdad over Chiefs and Sundowns

Mayo was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo has ended speculation about his future this past weekend by completing a move to CR Belouizdad.

The Bafana Bafana striker, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, has signed a three-year deal with the Algerian giants.

Mayo has explained what made him decide to move to Algeria instead of moving to one of the big clubs in South Africa.



“The negotiations with the president went well. The president himself was a lovely guy. He came to South Africa to convince me to come to the club,” Mayo told CR Belouizdad media.

“The president was good. We spoke about negotiations, and everything went well. And I think for me, it’s to go further and enjoy the family that I’m joining right now because the president is wonderful, and we have a good relationship with him.

“He welcomed me very well into the team, so I’m grateful to be here. Other clubs had an interest in me, but I chose this team because I love the team. It’s a great team with great people and the lovely city of Algeria. The people in the city are very welcoming,” he added.

Mayo opens his account for Belouizdad



Mayo, who scored 11 goals in 31 games in all competitions last season, was amongst the goalscorers when CR Belouizdad beat Bahraini side Al-Ahli Manama 4-2 in a preseason friendly match this past weekend.



The former Richards Bay striker netted from the penalty spot.